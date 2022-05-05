4AD’s Head Of Marketing Will Tompsett Joins Us On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

News May 5, 2022 3:45 PM By Ryan Leas
0

4AD’s Head Of Marketing Will Tompsett Joins Us On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

News May 5, 2022 3:45 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Tomorrow, our weekly show Callin Me Maybe returns. We’re going to be sitting down with Will Tompsett, a friend of mine who also happens to be the Head Of Marketing at the venerable, storied label 4AD. Will and I have been in the music industry for around the same amount of time, so we’ll dig into the trajectory of the last decade, how he got started and how he ended up here, and the inner workings of how a label decides to market and tell the story of a new album. As you might’ve noticed, 4AD artists have also been behind some of our favorite new music this year (and last year, and like, historically), so there’ll be some room to dig into this current era of the label’s identity, too. We’ll be live here tomorrow at 3PM eastern. Tune in and send us your questions.

Ryan Leas Staff

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize”

2 days ago 0

Pink Mountaintops – “Nikki Go Sudden”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest