4AD’s Head Of Marketing Will Tompsett Joins Us On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe
Tomorrow, our weekly show Callin Me Maybe returns. We’re going to be sitting down with Will Tompsett, a friend of mine who also happens to be the Head Of Marketing at the venerable, storied label 4AD. Will and I have been in the music industry for around the same amount of time, so we’ll dig into the trajectory of the last decade, how he got started and how he ended up here, and the inner workings of how a label decides to market and tell the story of a new album. As you might’ve noticed, 4AD artists have also been behind some of our favorite new music this year (and last year, and like, historically), so there’ll be some room to dig into this current era of the label’s identity, too. We’ll be live here tomorrow at 3PM eastern. Tune in and send us your questions.