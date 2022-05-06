Here Are The Mountain Goats Jumping Around Onstage While A Ska Band Covers “No Children”

The Mountain Goats’ tour arrived at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater last night. Skanking ensued.

Some backstory: “No Children,” a highlight from the Mountain Goats’ 2002 stunner Tallahassee, recently went viral on TikTok. When Sad Snack, a ska band from San Francisco, posted footage of themselves covering “No Children” on Twitter last month, it promptly went viral as well. Yesterday, Sad Snack released a studio recording of their skanktified “No Children” cover on Bandcamp with all proceeds going toward the National Network of Abortion Funds. And within a few hours they were onstage with the Mountain Goats.

At last night’s Goats gig, Sad Snack brought their “No Children” cover to the Warfield stage. John Darnielle and his bandmates joined them onstage, jumping and skanking the whole time. And when the Mountain Goats performed their Sunset Tree classic “This Year,” Sad Snack were on stage dancing too. It seems like a glorious time was had by all. Check out footage below, along with the live and studio versions of Sad Snack’s “No Children” cover.

this rules https://t.co/6sCPSMUGmP — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) May 6, 2022

IN SKAWE — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) May 6, 2022

<a href="https://sadsnack.bandcamp.com/track/no-children-mountain-goats-cover">No Children (Mountain Goats Cover) by Sad Snack</a>