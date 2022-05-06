Here Are The Mountain Goats Jumping Around Onstage While A Ska Band Covers “No Children”

News May 6, 2022 11:47 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Here Are The Mountain Goats Jumping Around Onstage While A Ska Band Covers “No Children”

News May 6, 2022 11:47 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Mountain Goats’ tour arrived at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater last night. Skanking ensued.

Some backstory: “No Children,” a highlight from the Mountain Goats’ 2002 stunner Tallahassee, recently went viral on TikTok. When Sad Snack, a ska band from San Francisco, posted footage of themselves covering “No Children” on Twitter last month, it promptly went viral as well. Yesterday, Sad Snack released a studio recording of their skanktified “No Children” cover on Bandcamp with all proceeds going toward the National Network of Abortion Funds. And within a few hours they were onstage with the Mountain Goats.

At last night’s Goats gig, Sad Snack brought their “No Children” cover to the Warfield stage. John Darnielle and his bandmates joined them onstage, jumping and skanking the whole time. And when the Mountain Goats performed their Sunset Tree classic “This Year,” Sad Snack were on stage dancing too. It seems like a glorious time was had by all. Check out footage below, along with the live and studio versions of Sad Snack’s “No Children” cover.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Eartheater – “Mitosis”

1 day ago 0

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

4 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Hanson’s “MMMBop”

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest