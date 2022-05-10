Apple Discontinues Last iPod Model

News May 10, 2022
Apple Discontinues Last iPod Model

News May 10, 2022 3:06 PM By James Rettig
Apple launched the first-generation iPod on October 23, 2001. Now, over 20 years later, they’ve officially discontinued the device. Today, the company announced that the iPod Touch — the sole remaining model — is no longer being manufactured, and that stock will be available only as long as supplies last.

It’s been a slow death for the iPod, which was at one time the most popular portable media player in town. The click-wheel iPod Classic was discontinued in 2014; the company ceased making the iPod Nano and Shuffle in 2017. The iPod Touch was first introduced in 2007, and it was last refreshed in 2019. The iPod’s functionality has largely been subsumed into the iPhone and the streaming service Apple Music. Even iTunes, the once-revolutionary software, no longer really exists after being changed to the “Music app” in 2019.

Pour one out for the end of an era.

