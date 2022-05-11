Riot Fest 2022 Lineup Has MCR, NIN, YYYs, SDRE, & Much More
Riot Fest will return to Chicago’s Douglass Park this September 16-18, and the lineup rules. Headliners this year include My Chemical Romance on Friday and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday, both of whom were set to play the fest in recent years but postponed due to COVID. In between on Saturday will be the Original Misfits (the version of the band with Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein) performing their debut album Walk Among Us for its 40th anniversary. Those are three great headliners, but the riches extend far beyond the headliner level.
Emo superheroes Sunny Day Real Estate will stage their latest reunion at Riot Fest, playing their first set in 12 years. Other reunion sets include Yellowcard (their sole 2022 show), The Academy Is…, and Midtown. Some more highlights: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Jeff Rosenstock, Sleater-Kinney, Ice Cube, Descendents, Yungblud, Bad Religion, Jimmy Eat World, Madball, Action Bronson, 7 Seconds, Cloud Nothings, Alkaline Trio, the Get Up Kids, Portugal. The Man, Placebo, the Linda Lindas, Bully, Jawbox, the Front Bottoms, Bleachers, Rocket From The Crypt, Algiers, the Wonder Years, Less Than Jake, Mannequin Pussy, the Menzingers, THICK, Alice Glass, Chastity… the list goes on. It’s an impressive list.
Tickets for Riot Fest 2022 are available here. Check out the day-by-day lineup below.
FRIDAY LINEUP:
My Chemical Romance
Alkaline Trio
Portugal. The Man
Bleachers
Descendents
Rocket from the Crypt
The Wonder Years
Placebo
Jeff Rosenstock
Anberlin
Less Than Jake
Lagwagon
Lucky Boys Confusion
Foxy Shazam
Boston Manor
Sincere Engineer
Pale Waves
Cloud Nothings
LS Dunes
carolesdaughter
Destroy Boys
AViVA
Bob Vylan
Holy Fawn
Algiers
Wargasm (UK)
Cliffdiver
Sitting On Stacy
SATURDAY LINEUP:
The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us)
Yellowcard
Bauhaus
Sunny Day Real Estate
Bad Religion
Yungblud
The Story So Far
The Front Bottoms
The Menzingers
Alexisonfire
Movements
jxdn
The Get Up Kids
Gwar
7 Seconds
Madball
FEAR
Bully
The Joy Formidable
Together Pangea
POORSTACY
Mannequin Pussy
War On Women
Charlotte Sands
Jake Hill
Bridge City Sinners
THICK
Skating Polly
No Trigger
Surfbort
SUNDAY LINEUP:
Nine Inch Nails
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ice Cube
Sleater-Kinney
Jimmy Eat World
The Academy Is…
Action Bronson
Lunachicks
The Maine
Midtown
PVRIS
Jawbox
Alice Glass
The Linda Lindas
Mom Jeans.
Real Friends
The Juliana Theory
Josh A
Renforshort
Joey Valence & Brae
Weathers
Kid Sistr
Save Face
The Bombpops
Treaty of Paris
Concrete Castles
Chastity
Moon Kissed
Night Spice