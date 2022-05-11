Riot Fest will return to Chicago’s Douglass Park this September 16-18, and the lineup rules. Headliners this year include My Chemical Romance on Friday and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday, both of whom were set to play the fest in recent years but postponed due to COVID. In between on Saturday will be the Original Misfits (the version of the band with Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein) performing their debut album Walk Among Us for its 40th anniversary. Those are three great headliners, but the riches extend far beyond the headliner level.

Emo superheroes Sunny Day Real Estate will stage their latest reunion at Riot Fest, playing their first set in 12 years. Other reunion sets include Yellowcard (their sole 2022 show), The Academy Is…, and Midtown. Some more highlights: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Jeff Rosenstock, Sleater-Kinney, Ice Cube, Descendents, Yungblud, Bad Religion, Jimmy Eat World, Madball, Action Bronson, 7 Seconds, Cloud Nothings, Alkaline Trio, the Get Up Kids, Portugal. The Man, Placebo, the Linda Lindas, Bully, Jawbox, the Front Bottoms, Bleachers, Rocket From The Crypt, Algiers, the Wonder Years, Less Than Jake, Mannequin Pussy, the Menzingers, THICK, Alice Glass, Chastity… the list goes on. It’s an impressive list.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2022 are available here. Check out the day-by-day lineup below.

FRIDAY LINEUP:

My Chemical Romance

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Descendents

Rocket from the Crypt

The Wonder Years

Placebo

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Less Than Jake

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

LS Dunes

carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

AViVA

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY LINEUP:

The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us)

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

jxdn

The Get Up Kids

Gwar

7 Seconds

Madball

FEAR

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

POORSTACY

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

THICK

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

SUNDAY LINEUP:

Nine Inch Nails

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is…

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The Maine

Midtown

PVRIS

Jawbox

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

Mom Jeans.

Real Friends

The Juliana Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty of Paris

Concrete Castles

Chastity

Moon Kissed

Night Spice