We’ll Get Out All Our The Smile Takes On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

0

The Smile, as you almost assuredly know by now and can recite like a holy creed, is the new band featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. After a year of hype and a lengthy rollout featuring lots of advance singles, they’ll release their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention this Friday. A few hours before that, Ryan Leas and I will jump on the Callin app to break down the record on our weekly live interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe. We don’t know what tomorrow brings, but we are certain you can listen to the episode in real time here this Thursday at 4PM ET, and call in with your own the Smile takes while you’re at it.

