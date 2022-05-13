Jewel – “Alaska” (Maggie Rogers Cover)

News May 13, 2022 12:43 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

It definitely feels fitting that Jewel — who hails from Alaska — would see fit to cover Maggie Rogers’ 2016 debut single “Alaska.” Jewel, of course, just released a brand-new album, Freewheelin’ Woman, which she spoke to us about last month. (And that interview led to a very, very long-overdue apology from Kurt Loder.) As for Rogers, her follow-up to 2019’s Heard It In A Past Life — titled Surrender — arrives July 29.

“There is no place like Alaska,” writes Jewel in a statement. “When I first heard Maggie’s song, I felt an instinctual draw to the scene she’d created, and the mood of the ‘air in between.’ Alaska has shaped so much of who I am, and mindful breathwork is a practice I use every day, so I feel a kindred connection to this song. Can’t wait for you to hear it, enjoy and let me know what you think!”

Listen to Jewel’s “Alaska” cover below.

