A little over a year ago, Jilian Medford released her latest Ian Sweet album, Show Me How You Disappear. Since then, she also returned with the one-off single “f*ckthat,” and she’s also been working on an EP in between tours. It’s called Star Stuff, and it’s still in progress, with no concrete release date yet. But in the meantime, Medford is giving us one of the songs destined for the EP.

Ian Sweet’s latest is called “Fight,” and it’s inspired by a pandemic relationship that didn’t work out. “Spending everyday with someone, doing everything together, not knowing if the world was going to end,” Medford said in a statement. “Leaning on someone with such heaviness, putting our entire weight and being onto each other because it’s all we had. The song plays into both the monotony of the relationship and the catastrophe that I went through after it ended. I felt so content in the relationship but then my entire world fell apart when it ended and I didn’t know how to pick myself back up and move forward.”

“Fight” also comes with a video directed by Lucy Sandler, featuring a bunch of Medford’s friends doing karaoke to the song at a bar Medford and Sandler frequent. Check it out below.