Back in 2016, former members of Candy Claws started a new New York-based art-pop project called Sound Of Ceres. Next month, Sound Of Ceres will release their third album Emerald Sea, a concept album about the history of the universe that features narration from the performance-art great Marina Abramović. We’ve already posted the singles “Arm Of Golden Flame” and “Sunray Venus,” and now Sound Of Ceres have also shared the new song “The Glare.”

“The Glare” is a lush, woozy track that’s full of harps, horns, and artfully treated synth sounds. Karen Hover, who now goes by k, sings through heavy echo in an unearthly bleat that carries a definite Björk influence, and all sorts of orchestral effects surround that voice. In a press release, band member Ryan Hover, says this:

In some moon country, uninhabited of men, staring and staring at the frail blue shape which seems like the vapour of something that had burnt itself away, one has constantly a sense of repetition — of one thing moving where another had moved, and so setting up an echo which chimes in the sea and makes it full of vibrations. It is the deceptiveness of beauty, that all one’s perceptions, half-way to truth, are tangled in a golden mesh and slip into the vast fissures of the ocean’s veil.

Check out “The Glare” below.

Emerald Sea is out 6/17 on Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.