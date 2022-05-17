Brooklyn’s Necrofest Lineup Has Devil Master, No/Más, Gel, & More

News May 17, 2022 3:21 PM By James Rettig
Brooklyn’s Necrofest Lineup Has Devil Master, No/Más, Gel, & More

Brooklyn’s Necrofest has announced its full 2022 lineup after teasing it out over on Instagram for the past couple weeks. Over three nights in July at Saint Vitus, here are some of the bands that’ll play: Devil Master (ahead of some summer dates where they’ll open for My Chemical Romance), No/Más, Gel, Sanguisugabogg, Hustler, the Lousy, Outer Heaven, 200 Stab Wounds, Teeth, Sissy Spacek, Chepang, Moisturizer, and more. Check out the posters for each individual night, which are a cornucopia of unreadable metal logos, below. Tickets are on sale now.

