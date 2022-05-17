Sports Team – “The Game”

In July, British band Sports Team are releasing their new album, Gulp!, their first since they experienced a massive boost in popularity. They shared lead single “R Entertainment” a little bit ago, and today they’re back with another new single, “The Game.”

“It’s a mantra for a nation of landlords… Something to mutter to yourself behind the electric gates as the world burns around you,” the band said in a press release. “It’s that bunkered, island mentality, where someone has allowed themselves to believe that the news is what happens to other people.”

Check it out below.

Gulp! is out 7/22 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.