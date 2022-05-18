Grace Ives – “Angel Of Business”

The alt-pop upstart Grace Ives is back with a third single from her upcoming album Janky Star to follow “Loose” and “Lullaby.” At times, the syncopated slow-build “Angel Of Business” sounds a bit like Grimes doing dancehall-pop with quirky retro synths, but by the end Ives’ whispery, fluttering vocals feel deeper and more grounded than that.

As Ives explains in a press release, the lyrics are a bit of a financial pep talk to herself: “I wrote this while going through a rough time at the start of my career (not so long ago). Uncomfortable meetings, overdrafted account, and sleazy suits. This is my message to myself to have a little faith in the future.” Listen to “Angel Of Business” below.

Janky Star is out 6/10 on True Panther/Harvest.

Chris DeVille Staff

