We’re Going To Harry’s House On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe
Harry Styles’ solo career did not immediately yield hits commensurate to his status as one of the world’s biggest pop stars; his rock-leaning self-titled debut LP was more of an album’s album than a singles machine. But in our post-Fine Line world, the former One Direction singer is now inarguably a streaming and radio force in addition to an actor, fashion plate, and professional celebrity. This Friday he’ll release his new album Harry’s House, which has already yielded a #1 hit in the indie-ish lead single “As It Was.” A few hours before that, Rachel Brodsky and I will break down the album on the latest episode of Stereogum’s weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe. Tune in here Thursday at 4PM ET to hear us assuage or enrage entire stan armies, and while you’re there, call in with a take of your own.