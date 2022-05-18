Alanis Morissette Announces Meditation Album Cowritten With Darkside’s Dave Harrington

Next month Morissette will release the storm before the calm, her first meditation album, which she cowrote with Dave Harrington of the jammy psych band Darkside. It’s preceded today by the release of the advance track “safety—empath in paradise,” an 11-minute new age instrumental that makes room for percussion, proggy keyboard action, and some wordless vocals among all the celestial synths. It sounds like it could be the soundtrack for some pivotal scene in Avatar 2 — but maybe that’s just because the singing kind of reminds me of some other James Cameron movie.

A statement from Alanis:

Meditating rests my interior, to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations — I can hear my own capital-S Self. Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I’m not normally in. Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away.

Hear “safety—empath in paradise” below, where you can also find the new album’s tracklist and those Jagged Little Pill tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “light—the lightworker’s lament”

02 “heart—power of a soft heart”

03 “explore—the other side of stillness”

04 “space—pause on violence”

05 “purification—the alchemical crunch”

06 “restore—calling Generation X”

07 “awakening—in between thoughts”

08 “ground—I want to live.”

09 “safety—empath in paradise”

10 “mania—resting in the fire”

11 “vapor—amplified in stillness”

TOUR DATES:

07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/13 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Fest

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts *

07/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center **

07/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ***

*Garbage appearing

**Special guest to be announced June 25

*** Special guest to be announced June 3

the storm before the calm is out 6/17. Pre-save or pre-order it here.