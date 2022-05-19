Lil Wayne To Mark Cuban: “I Will Piss In Ya Fkn Mouth”

Right now, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has a lot to celebrate. On Sunday, the Mavs advanced to the Western Conference Finals, absolutely decimating the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the semis. Mavs star Luka Doncic was laughing all through the game while dropping 35 points on the Suns. Unfortunately for Cuban, the Mavs lost the first game in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors. Also unfortunately for Cuban, Lil Wayne will piss in his fuckin’ mouth.

Right now, Wayne and Cuban are in a little Twitter mini-beef. It started last week, where Wayne, in a widely memed tweet, called Luka Doncic “a ho.”

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

Cuban responded later, tweeting a picture of Wayne sitting courtside and watching the Suns get destroyed. Cuban captioned that image with the line “it’s a shitshow, put you front row,” from Wayne’s song “Uproar.”

If this was good-natured shit-talk, Wayne didn’t take it that way. XXL reports that Wayne lashed out at Cuban in a since-deleted tweet late Tuesday night: “Mark Cuban don’t make me get you smacked boy U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.” Wayne might’ve deleted that tweet, but he followed it with “Ya lil bitch it’s up,” and he didn’t delete that tweet.

Ya lil bitch it’s up — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 18, 2022

Lil Wayne probably won’t actually piss in Mark Cuban’s mouth. But if he does, then Cuban can’t say he wasn’t warned.