Laura Veirs – “Seaside Haiku”

Last month, Laura Veirs announced a new album, Found Light, and shared its lead single “Winter Windows.” Today, she’s sharing another new track, “Seaside Haiku,” a simmering one which is made up of some haikus that Veirs wrote while on a not so seasonally appropriate beach trip.

“This song captures the feeling I had of my emerging independence as a solo woman in the world during that wintry time,” Veirs said in a statement. “It’s been a learning curve for me to figure out how not to give too much of myself in relationships at the expense of my own needs. This is a song to remind myself of that, and also to remind all women who are socialized to give so much to others. It’s a call to hold onto our strength and power and to share it reciprocally instead of blithely giving it away.”

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

6/09 Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

6/10 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

6/11 Cambridge, UK @ Storey’s Field Centre

6/12 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

6/14 Gosforth, UK @ Civic Theatre

6/15 Edinburgh, UK @ Artiscience Library

6/16 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

6/18 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

6/19 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

6/21 Cardiff, UK @ Pentyrch

6/22 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

6/23 Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix

6/25 Glastonbury, UK Glastonbury Festival

6/27 Southsea, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

6/28 Guildford, UK @ Boileroom

6/29 Brighton, UK @ Komedia

6/30 London, UK @ Union Chapel

7/16 Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Music / Szold Hall

7/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

7/18 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

7/20 Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

7/21 Newport, RI @ Newport Vineyards

7/22 Boston, MA @ Haymarket

7/23 Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn

7/24 Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room

7/26 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

7/27 Washington, DC @ Union Stage (seated)

7/28 New York, NY @ Public Records

Found Light is out 7/8 via Raven Marching Band Records.