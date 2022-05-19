Vangelis Dead At 79

Vangelis, the Oscar-winning composer best known for the synth-heavy scores for Chariots Of Fire and Blade Runner, has died. His representatives confirmed to The Guardian that he died in a hospital in France where he was being treated for an unnamed ailment. He was 79.

Born Evángelos Papathanassíou in the Greek coastal town of Agria, Vangelis was raised in Athens, where he took to music as early as age 4. Although his parents enrolled him in lessons after noticing his talent, those didn’t take, and he came to believe scholastic music programs impede creativity. In 1963, at age 20, he formed the rock band Forminx and scored his first film, My Brother, The Traffic Policeman. He began doing the music for several other Greek movies throughout the ’60s. He fled the country in 1968 after a military coup and settled in Paris, forming a new band called Aphrodite’s Child with other Greek expats. They immediately found some measure of success with their single “Rain And Tears” and maintained a fruitful career around Europe until breaking up in 1971 while working on 666, a conceptual double album inspired by the book of Revelation.