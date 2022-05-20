Man Arrested For Shooting A Hole In Johnny Cash Water Tower So It Looks Like He’s Peeing

“Kingsland, Arkansas has a real Cash flow problem.” Give an Emmy to the whoever wrote that opening line for a THV11 newscast earlier this week. The report explained that someone had shot a hole in a water tower in Johnny Cash’s birthplace, a tower emblazoned with Cash’s silhouette, and that the hole was strategically placed so that the ensuing leak made it look like Cash was pissing. Bravo to everyone involved, honestly, from the perpetrator to the person at THV11 who headlined the YouTube video of the report “Arkansas water tower springs leak in Johnny Cash’s groin.”

As the Cleveland County Herald reports, 38-year-old Timothy Sled has been arrested for this crime. Which is definitely a crime. A funny crime, but still a crime. Sled was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday with two felonies, criminal mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public utility. His bond was set at $5,000. His next hearing is July 2 in Cleveland County Circuit Court. Presumably he will testify that he shot a tank in Kingsland just to watch it leak.

Kingsland water office manager Betty Graham told the Herald the tower was losing 30,000 gallons per day, a daily cost of about $200, and that fixing the leak — a process that began Wednesday — would cost about $5,000. The water tower was renovated just last year as part of a $300,000 grant to make water improvements in Kingsland. Mayor Luke Neal added that the Cash water tower shooting has “given us a lot of attention, but not the attention we wanted.”