On a forthcoming benefit album, two musicians who have played with legendary punk bands have called in some help from their peers. Erica Dawn Lyle joined Bikini Kill for that band’s reunion. Vice Cooler was in the noise band XBXRX; he’s produced for Peaches and Ladytron and played live drums for the Raincoats. Lyle and Cooler wrote and arranged all the songs for their new LP LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color, which is raising money for the Northeast Farmers Of Color Land Trust.

On every one of the album’s 16 songs, a different singer comes in. The record features people like Katie Alice Greer, the Linda Lindas, Alice Bag, and the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, and we’ve already posted first single “Mirrorball,” which features Lyle’s Bikini Kill bandmate Kathleen Hanna. Today, Lyle and Cooler have shared “Debt Collector,” their new song with underground rock OG Kim Gordon. On the track, Gordon speaks about money-hungry corporations in that familiar icy monotone over a discordant, guitar-heavy track from Lyle and Cooler.

Talking about the song, Kim Gordon says:

I’m a bit obsessed with what’s happening with these big financial corporations like Blackrock and Blackstone buying up houses, becoming landlords. They pay far beyond a house’s value, putting home ownership even out of the range of the middle class — much less working class.

Check out the Cooler-directed video below.

LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color is out 6/3.