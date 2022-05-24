Nick Cave Thanks Fans For Condolences Following Death Of His Son Jethro

A couple weeks ago, Nick Cave lost his son Jethro. He was 31. This is an incalculable loss on its own, but anyone who knows much about Nick Cave already knows this is the second child he’s lost, following the tragic 2015 death of his teenage son Arthur. Whether or not you have any children, it’s nearly impossible to fathom what Cave has been through in recent years.

In a new edition of Cave’s Red Hand Files newsletter, he responds to a fan writing in about Jethro. A woman named Teresa from Australia wrote: “I have no question for you today. I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters.”

Cave offered a short response, thanking Teresa and other fans for their messages. “Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words,” he said. “These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.”

Cave also noted he’d return to the Red Hand Files in a few weeks. In the meantime, he and the Bad Seeds are still scheduled to play Primavera next weekend.