Superorganism – “On & On”
London indie-pop collective Superorganism are releasing their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, in July, and so far we’ve heard a few tracks: “Teenager,” “It’s Raining,” “crushed.zip,” and now they’re back with another one: “On & On.” The pop-leaning “On & On” also has a music video directed and animated by AEVA and features character animation by Diana Gradinaru. “It is a bit of an analogy between the groundhog day effect touring can have, and the cyclical nature of growing as a person and repeating the same mistakes along the way,” Harry explains of the track.
The band adds of their video: “Think of how today we look back on previous eras with fascination and an often rose-tinted vision, like the swinging ’60s, but there was strife and anxieties in any era that isn’t necessarily captured by that nostalgia. We want to give a sense that there is no such thing as a ‘good old days,’ by showing someone in the future looking back at our current day thinking that the 2020s appear like the ‘good old days.'”
Watch and listen below.
TOURDATES:
07/15 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
07/16 – Brighton, UK @ Resident
07/17 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl
07/17 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
07/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
07/19 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo
07/20 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm
09/03 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
09/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
09/05 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher
09/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44
09/07 – Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum
09/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
09/10 – Vienna, Austria @ DasWERK
09/12 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta
09/13 – Brussels, Belgium @ Rotonde – Botanique
09/14 – Paris, France @ La Trabendo
09/16 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/17 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
09/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/21 – London, UK @ Scala
09/27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/02 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Axis
10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/11 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/19 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/04 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.