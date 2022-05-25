London indie-pop collective Superorganism are releasing their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, in July, and so far we’ve heard a few tracks: “Teenager,” “It’s Raining,” “crushed.zip,” and now they’re back with another one: “On & On.” The pop-leaning “On & On” also has a music video directed and animated by AEVA and features character animation by Diana Gradinaru. “It is a bit of an analogy between the groundhog day effect touring can have, and the cyclical nature of growing as a person and repeating the same mistakes along the way,” Harry explains of the track.

The band adds of their video: “Think of how today we look back on previous eras with fascination and an often rose-tinted vision, like the swinging ’60s, but there was strife and anxieties in any era that isn’t necessarily captured by that nostalgia. We want to give a sense that there is no such thing as a ‘good old days,’ by showing someone in the future looking back at our current day thinking that the 2020s appear like the ‘good old days.'”

Watch and listen below.

TOURDATES:

07/15 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

07/16 – Brighton, UK @ Resident

07/17 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl

07/17 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

07/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

07/19 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo

07/20 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm

09/03 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

09/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

09/05 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

09/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44

09/07 – Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum

09/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

09/10 – Vienna, Austria @ DasWERK

09/12 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

09/13 – Brussels, Belgium @ Rotonde – Botanique

09/14 – Paris, France @ La Trabendo

09/16 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/17 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

09/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/21 – London, UK @ Scala

09/27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/02 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/19 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/04 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.