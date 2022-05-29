Harlem Street Renamed After Rapper Big L

News May 29, 2022 1:46 PM By James Rettig
0

Harlem Street Renamed After Rapper Big L

News May 29, 2022 1:46 PM By James Rettig
0

A street in Harlem has been renamed after Lamont Coleman, the rapper who went by Big L. A sign on the corner of W 140th Street and Lenox Avenue in New York City now reads Lamont “Big L” Coleman Way. The location is near where Coleman was shot and killed in 1999.

“It took a whole lot of effort and Support to get to this great point but as an collective we made it happen,” read a statement from the team behind the forthcoming Big L documentary Street Struck. “The Biggest Thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed.”

The renaming ceremony took place on Saturday, May 28. Here’s the unveiling:

Related

20 Essential Late ’90s Underground Rap Songs
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Musicians Cancel NRA Convention Performances In The Wake Of Texas School Shooting

4 days ago 0

Neil Young Releasing Shelved 2001 Crazy Horse Album: “Toast Was So Sad That I Couldn’t Put It Out”

3 days ago 0

The Dinosaur Jr. Doc Freakscene Captures A Legendary Rock Band’s Sound And Fury

3 days ago 0

Celebration Rock Turns 10

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Nice & Slow”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest