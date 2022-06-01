A couple weeks ago, Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward announced a new She & Him project, a full-length album tribute to Brian Wilson. It’s called Melt Away, and it’ll be out in July. So far they’ve shared their take on “Darlin'” and today they’re back with another one.

While “Darlin’” is a banger, this time around She & Him have taken on one of the all-time iconic Wilson compositions: the immortal Pet Sounds opener “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Check it out below.

Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson is out 7/22 via Fantasy. Pre-order it here.