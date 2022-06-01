She & Him – “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (Beach Boys Cover)

New Music June 1, 2022 1:51 PM By Ryan Leas
0

She & Him – “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (Beach Boys Cover)

New Music June 1, 2022 1:51 PM By Ryan Leas
0

A couple weeks ago, Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward announced a new She & Him project, a full-length album tribute to Brian Wilson. It’s called Melt Away, and it’ll be out in July. So far they’ve shared their take on “Darlin'” and today they’re back with another one.

While “Darlin’” is a banger, this time around She & Him have taken on one of the all-time iconic Wilson compositions: the immortal Pet Sounds opener “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Check it out below.

Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson is out 7/22 via Fantasy. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

1 day ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

3 days ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest