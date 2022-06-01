Ray Parker Jr. had one of those careers you may not have heard about all the time, but that is pretty insane — that’s how it goes with people who are prolific studio musicians. As a teenager, he played with Marvin Gaye. He toured with Stevie Wonder in the early ’70s. He worked with Rufus and Chaka Khan, the Temptations, Herbie Hancock, the Temptations, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and a whole lot of other people. And that’s before you get to the Ghostbusters theme.

Parker had other hits to his name along the way, but even if you don’t know those — even if you don’t know his name — you know the Ghostbusters theme. It’s an immortal piece of ’80s pop culture, and Parker was the man behind it. Now, there’s a new documentary about him called, naturally, Who You Gonna Call? The movie obviously will talk about that, but also will shed more light on the other corners of Parker’s career. It features interviews with Parker and lots of his collaborators, including Wonder and Hancock.

The doc will be out digitally next week. Check out a trailer below.