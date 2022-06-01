Watch The Rolling Stones Perform “Out Of Time” Live For The First Time Ever

News June 1, 2022 7:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
News June 1, 2022 7:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
The Rolling Stones are currently on their 60th anniversary tour, hitting 14 European cities across June and July. Tonight, they kicked off the tour in Madrid, their first European show since the death of the late, great drummer Charlie Watts (Steve Jordan is filling in). During the show, at Estadio Metropolitano, the Stones played “Out Of Time” for the first time live — a song written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards that appeared on the band’s 1966 album Aftermath.

Historically, “Out Of Time” is probably best known for being covered by Chris Farlowe with a young Jimmy Page on guitar. Also released in 1966, Farlowe’s version went to No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. A third version of “Out Of Time,” featuring Jagger’s demo vocal with orchestration and backing vocals from Farlowe’s cover, was released on the Stones’ 1975 rarities album Metamorphosis; it can be heard in full in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon In Time In Hollywood.

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

