Stevie Nicks has shared a statement about assault rifles and the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two educators dead. “My hope for this country is that the lawmakers just find a way to make buying an assault rifle ~ more difficult,” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote on social media. “There is just no reason to have a gun that would disintegrate a deer~ or a small animal, if you are, indeed, an honorable hunter. When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before. Power, used in a bad way, is the opposite of ‘power’ used in a good way. Once people have felt the power of those guns, they are never the same. They are addicted. And then there is no turning back.”

Nicks continues:

So don’t give them that power. Make it really hard for them to get that gun.

No one is trying to take away guns from people who get them for a good reason. Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.

In closing, I am dying inside for the loss of those children in Texas and their parents. Five of my most happy years were spent in El Paso, Texas. I loved it there. So, I ask you; do you want to go down in the history books as being responsible for these school shootings that will inevitably continue, or do you want to be remembered as the people who finally gathered together in unity and empathy ~ as the people who stopped it.

My fathers favorite saying to me was “Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do~ and sometimes the right thing to do ~ is the hardest thing to do.”

And then he would say~ Be brave, Stevie, always. Do the right thing. Never compromise your beliefs.

Never give up.

I love you~

Daddy

P.S.

If I had gone to school one day when I was ten~ and been shot; my little body destroyed, I think my father would have done the same thing that that lovely teacher’s husband did. Gone home, sat down in a chair~ and died… of a broken heart.

I am just so sad….