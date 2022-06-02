Jessica Boudreaux & Adult Mom – “Cruel Summer” (Taylor Swift Cover)

Jessica Boudreaux (of Summer Cannibals) has teamed up with Adult Mom for a cover of “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift’s Lover track that was co-written by St. Vincent and, much to many of her fans’ chagrin, was never released as a radio single. Their take on the track is a little grungier but keeps the weightless feeling of that chorus. It arrives a few weeks before the release of Boudreaux’s new solo EP I Think My Heart Loves To Break. Check out the cover and that EP’s lead single “Actor” below.

This is not the first time that Adult Mom has covered Swift: They did “Starlight” for the ReRed compilation back in 2019.