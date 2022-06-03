Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer-songwriter whose music blurred blues, country, and jazz, has died. His collaborator Steve Dawson confirmed the news in a post to Phelps’ Facebook page, writing that Phelps died “quietly at home in Iowa” on Tuesday. He was 62.

Phelps was born in Washington state and grew up in the farming town of Sumner. His father taught him piano and drums, and at age 12 he took up the guitar. Although he’d picked up country and folk from his dad, his earliest music was inspired by free jazz artists like Ornette Coleman and Miles Davis. He gravitated toward delta blues after hearing players like Mississippi Fred McDowell and Robert Pete Williams. As quoted in The Guardian, Phelps once explained, “I wanted to figure out a way to improvise like a jazz musician would, but at the same time play a style of music that was more closely linked to folk forms.”

Starting with 1994’s Lead Me On, Phelps released 11 solo albums and a best-of compilation plus more than a dozen other albums in collaboration with figures such as Townes Van Zandt, Jay Farrar, Corrine West, Linda Tillery, and more. In his post announcing Phelps’ death, Dawson wrote, “He was not only a creative and original songwriter, he was one of the deepest and most soulful improvisers I’ve ever seen or heard. His ideas flowed out of him so fluently it was mid-boggling.” As for Phelps’ stylistic evolution, Dawson wrote, “I saw him go from a lap guitar-wielding bluesman to a hardcore troubadour to an Avant-garde improviser to a pretty monstrous flatpicker, banjo frailer, and finally finding some peace and inspiration on bottleneck slide guitar. It was always a wild ride and he never took the easy path.”

Below, read Dawson’s full tribute to Phelps, and check out some music.