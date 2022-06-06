New Jersey indie rockers Real Estate are still going strong; they dropped a Television cover last year. Frontman Martin Courtney has also been steadily cranking out solo records ever since 2015. Later this month, Courtney will release the self-produced Magic Sign, his fourth solo LP. Courtney wrote the songs on the album in 2020 and 2021, working late at night while his kids were asleep and his wife worked overnight hospital shifts.

Courtney has already shared the early track “Corncob,” and now he’s got another one. “Sailboat” is a nicely warm and ragged piece of indie-pop. It’s got a sharp and pretty power-pop hook and some fuzzy guitar jangles, and it reminds me a bit of the Lemonheads, if they tried to sound more like Neil Young. Check it out below.

Magic Sign is out 6/24 on Domino. Pre-order it here.