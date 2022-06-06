PHONY, the not-so-new-anymore project of former Donovan Wolfington leader Neil Berthier, has announced a new album, AT SOME POINT YOU STOP, the follow-up to 2020’s Knock Yourself Out. It includes last year’s stray single “Great White” and today’s newly-released track “Summer’s Cold,” which builds to a chiming and hooky chorus that sounds like some peak ’00s indie rock: “Summer’s cold/ I’ve been told/ The corrosive nature of a broken soul/ Grabs a hold, predetermined before you were four years old.”

“A lot of this record is about the idea of memory being fleeting, yet also being a defining pillar in all walks of life,” Berthier explained. “I had the riff for this song for years. There’s an old guitar in my mom’s house that’s never in tune and I’ll just pick it up when I’m visiting to see what comes out. Somehow I always get something from it. It feels magic. This song was really how I tried to deal with my father’s passing as well as the other tumult the world was dealing with for the past few years.”

Watch the Anna Langston-directed video for it below — stick around for the end when a bystander understandably asks “Are you a gorilla? … Oh shit.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Christmas Eve Day”

02 “The Middle”

03 “Animals”

04 “Matter Of Taste”

05 “Summer’s Cold”

06 “Otherwise”

07 “Kaleidoscope”

08 “LA’s Music”

09 “Great White”

10 “Wedding And Funeral Family”

11 “Boundary”

12 “Winter’s Warm”

TOUR DATES:

08/03 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater ^

08/04 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

08/05 Minneapolis, MI @ First Avenue ^

08/06 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

08/07 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater ^

08/08 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

08/09 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

08/10 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

08/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

08/13 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

08/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

08/16 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

08/17 Richmond, VA @ The National ^

08/18 Columbia, SC The Senate ^

08/19 Nashville TN @ Eastside Bowl ^

08/20 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

08/21 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

08/23 Houston, TX @ Warehouse LIve ^

08/24 Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge ^

08/25 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^

08/27 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

^ supporting Joyce Manor

AT SOME POINT YOU STOP is out 7/29 via PHONY INDUSTRIES. Pre-order it here.