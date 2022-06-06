Rosie Thorne – “You’re My Future”

Back in 2018, Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice unveiled a synth-pop side project called Rosie Thorne with newer MP member Max Steen. They had plans to release a new song every month throughout that year, but only one of those, “Slick,” ever materialized. But today Rosie Thorne has been resurrected with a new single, the glistening and pulsating “You’re My Future.” Its music video, which was directed by Dabice, stars (per a press release) “a real life nonbinary trans couple who are also part of the Deaf and CODA (Child of a Deaf Adult) communities.”

“I’m so deeply interested in human connection and the ways in which we express ourselves through love,” Dabice said in a statement. “How we show our devotion and our interest and our intent. There are so many different ways that we use language to demonstrate our love for another person. ‘You’re My Future’ attempts to capture how it feels to realize that the person you are falling in love with may be by your side forever.”

Watch and listen below.

“You’re My Future” is out now via Epitaph Records.