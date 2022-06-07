Regina Spektor – “Loveology”

New Music June 7, 2022 11:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Near the end of June, Regina Spector will release her new album, Home, before and after. We’ve already heard a couple of tracks from the record: “Becoming All Alone” and “Up The Mountain.” Now, Spektor is sharing a previously unreleased track that is set to appear on Home called “Loveology.”

“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor says of “Loveology,” which she first debuted in 2019 on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

Listen below.

TOURDATES:
06/25 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage*
06/26 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s*
06/28 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park*
07/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
07/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
07/08 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC
07/09 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
07/10 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
07/19 — New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
07/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center*
07/26 — Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater
07/30 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts*
08/01 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
08/02 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*
08/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
10/11 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/14 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
10/15 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
10/16 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre
10/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
*w/ Norah Jones
†w/ The Avett Brothers

Home, before and after is out 6/24 via Warner Records.

