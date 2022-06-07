Emily Yacina – “White Bull”

Matthew James-Wilson

New Music June 7, 2022 12:22 PM By James Rettig
0

Emily Yacina – “White Bull”

Matthew James-Wilson

New Music June 7, 2022 12:22 PM By James Rettig
0

Next month, Emily Yacina is releasing All The Things, a compilation album that rounds up some loosies from her discography and also includes three new tracks. We heard one of those, “DB Cooper,” last month, and today she’s sharing another one. Like the last single, “White Bull” was co-produced with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte.

“This song is a collaboration with people whom I admire!” Yacina said in a statement. “Melina and I recorded it as the first ‘new track’ of the compilation in her studio in Los Feliz. “Matthew James-Wilson plays drums, and Eric Littmann is on bass. The song is about finding belonging in other people.”

Listen below.

All The Things is out 7/29 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Fender Apologizes For “Ignorant” Post Calling Johnny Depp A Hero

4 days ago 0

Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

1 day ago 0

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

4 days ago 0

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest