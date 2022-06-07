Emily Yacina – “White Bull”

Next month, Emily Yacina is releasing All The Things, a compilation album that rounds up some loosies from her discography and also includes three new tracks. We heard one of those, “DB Cooper,” last month, and today she’s sharing another one. Like the last single, “White Bull” was co-produced with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte.

“This song is a collaboration with people whom I admire!” Yacina said in a statement. “Melina and I recorded it as the first ‘new track’ of the compilation in her studio in Los Feliz. “Matthew James-Wilson plays drums, and Eric Littmann is on bass. The song is about finding belonging in other people.”

Listen below.

All The Things is out 7/29 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.