Before seeing them last year, I knew that the scabby New Orleans SoundCloud-rap pioneers $uicideboy$ were a big deal, but I did not realize how big they were until I saw thousands of people rapping along with their drugs-and-depression lyrics word-for-word. My experience at last year’s Grey Day tour was an eye-opening one. $uicideboy$ have truly built and audience for what they do, and their umbrella is big enough to include a few different forms of intense underground music. At the show I saw, the lineup was mostly acts from the group’s G59 label, but Turnstile and Chief Keef were also booked to open. (Turnstile were amazing. Keef no-showed.) This year, $uicideboy$ are heading out on an even bigger version of the Grey Day tour, and its lineup is truly insane.

This time around, $uicideboy$ are hitting even bigger venues, including actual arenas like the Forum in LA. The whole tour will feature opening acts who come from different corners of the SoundCloud-rap world: Florida star Ski Mask The Slump God, A$AP Rocky collaborator $not, truly great Texan firebrand Maxo Kream. Different dates on the tour will also include the Baltimore experimental rap titan JPEGMAFIA and the massive metalcore bands Knocked Loose and Code Orange. It’s crazy to think about Knocked Loose and Maxo Kream being on the same show, and it’s crazy to think about seeing JPEGMAFIA in a giant venue, but it’s all happening.

There’s also an album coming. Today, $uicideboy$ announced plans to release their forthcoming LP Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation this summer. They’ve already shared the early single “THE_EVIL_THAT_MEN_DO,” and they’ve got another one called “Escape from BABYLON” coming out tomorrow. $uicideboy$ make a lot of music, and Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation is coming less than a year after The Long Term Effects Of SUFFERING, their last one. Below, check out the Grey Day dates and the video for “THE_EVIL_THAT_MEN_DO.”

TOUR DATES:

8/02 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion $*

8/05 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre $*

8/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Somerset Amphitheater $*

8/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater $*

8/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena +$

8/10 – Albuquerque, MN @ Isleta Amphitheater $+

8/12 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre $+

8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium $+

8/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre $+

8/15 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center $+

8/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena $+

8/18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater $

8/19 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum $

8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre $

8/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater $

8/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater $

8/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater $

8/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

8/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall $

8/31 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center $

9/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater $

9/03 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena $

9/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion $+#

9/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor $#

9/09 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center $#

9/10 – Akron, OH @ Blossom Music Center $+#

9/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rolling Loud Festival

9/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage $#

9/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $+#

9/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater $+#

9/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation $+#

9/20 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena $#

9/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion $#

9/23 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium $#

9/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre $#

9/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum $#

9/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum $#

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum $#

9/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center $#

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Raceway $#

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

$ with Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream, & DJ Scheme

* with JPEGMAFIA

+ with Knocked Loose

# with Code Orange

Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation is out 7/29 on G59.