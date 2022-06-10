Watch Sky Ferreira Debut “Don’t Forget” & Unreleased Song “Innocent Kind” At First Show In 3 Years

Sky Ferreira recently returned with her first new song in three years, “Don’t Forget.” She followed that up Thursday with her first performance in three years, at which she sang “Don’t Forget” for the first time and debuted an unreleased song called “Innocent Kind.” According to notes on setlist.fm, Ferreira’s set at NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal began 20 minutes late, and she was kicked off stage after six songs, leaving more than half her setlist unperformed. However, the last of those was “Innocent Kind.” Watch multiple videos of each live debut below.

SETLIST:

“Boys”

“24 Hours”

“Don’t Forget”

“You’re Not The One”

“Nobody Asked Me (If I Was Okay)”

“Innocent Kind”

Masochism when?