Lil Wayne Misses Second Festival In A Row Due To Flight Problems

News June 11, 2022 12:43 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

News June 11, 2022 12:43 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Lil Wayne missed his Friday night Governors Ball set due to “flight disruptions.” Governors Ball tweeted last night: “Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow.” Lil Wayne had been scheduled to perform as a replacement for Migos, who dropped out previously. To fill Wayne’s spot, A$AP Ferg (who just goes by Ferg now) stepped in to perform instead.

This is the second festival performance Lil Wayne has missed due to flight issues recently. In May, Wayne missed his set at Beale Street Music Festival. The fest tweeted at the time: “Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight. Unfortunately, there were mechanical problems with the jet and he was not able to make it to Memphis.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

