Afropunk Brooklyn’s 2022 Lineup Has Burna Boy, The Roots, Bartees Strange
Afropunk has announced the lineup for its Brooklyn festival — it’ll be the first time the event takes place in three years after a pandemic delay. Performers for 2022 include Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 will go down on September 10 and 11 at Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 10AM ET, with a presale beginning the day before. More details here.