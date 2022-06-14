Nick Cave Will Become A Cartoon Teenager In New Series Before They Were Gods

News June 14, 2022 3:17 PM By James Rettig
0

Nick Cave Will Become A Cartoon Teenager In New Series Before They Were Gods

News June 14, 2022 3:17 PM By James Rettig
0

Nick Cave will become a cartoon teenager in a new animated series called Before They Were Gods that’s in development now, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will pair a fictionalized version of Cave with the Swedish rock star Thåström, and makes them close 14-year-old friends who both live in Sweden. Before They Were Gods was conceived of by director and writer Måns Mårlind, and comes with the blessing of both Cave and Thåström.

“This is a dream project that literally came to me in a dream,” Mårlind explained to THR. “While asleep, I watched two of my musical heroes as young teenagers, drinking cheap beer while discussing love and the meaning of life. I woke up writing and have been trying to catch up with them ever since.”

In a statement, Cave said: “Since I was never in Sweden in 1971 and haven’t ever met Thåström, I am obviously intrigued to find out what we never did.” And Thåström added: “I always wanted to be a cartoon hero.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

1 day ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

24 hours ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

2 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest