Nick Cave will become a cartoon teenager in a new animated series called Before They Were Gods that’s in development now, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will pair a fictionalized version of Cave with the Swedish rock star Thåström, and makes them close 14-year-old friends who both live in Sweden. Before They Were Gods was conceived of by director and writer Måns Mårlind, and comes with the blessing of both Cave and Thåström.

“This is a dream project that literally came to me in a dream,” Mårlind explained to THR. “While asleep, I watched two of my musical heroes as young teenagers, drinking cheap beer while discussing love and the meaning of life. I woke up writing and have been trying to catch up with them ever since.”

In a statement, Cave said: “Since I was never in Sweden in 1971 and haven’t ever met Thåström, I am obviously intrigued to find out what we never did.” And Thåström added: “I always wanted to be a cartoon hero.”