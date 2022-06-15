Hercules & Love Affair – “Dissociation”

New Music June 14, 2022 8:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Hercules & Love Affair – “Dissociation”

New Music June 14, 2022 8:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In a few days, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — will release the new LP In Amber, the first project since 2017’s Omnion. We’ve heard tracks like “Grace,” “Poisonous Storytelling,” and “One” (two of which feature ANOHNI), and now Butler is back with one more album cut: “Dissociation,” which features a lead vocal by Icelandic singer Elin Ey.

Mixing light-touch synths and crashing-wave sound effects, the ghostly “Dissociation” layers Ey’s vocals into an urgent chorus about the need for relationships in a “greyscale world.” Listen below.

In Amber is out 6/17 via Skint/BMG.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

1 day ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

1 day ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

2 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest