In a few days, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — will release the new LP In Amber, the first project since 2017’s Omnion. We’ve heard tracks like “Grace,” “Poisonous Storytelling,” and “One” (two of which feature ANOHNI), and now Butler is back with one more album cut: “Dissociation,” which features a lead vocal by Icelandic singer Elin Ey.

Mixing light-touch synths and crashing-wave sound effects, the ghostly “Dissociation” layers Ey’s vocals into an urgent chorus about the need for relationships in a “greyscale world.” Listen below.

In Amber is out 6/17 via Skint/BMG.