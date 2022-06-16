Bonnaroo has partnered with Hulu for the livestream of this year’s festival. Things get started down on the farm today, which means that the livestream has officially started. This year’s festival is headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, though of those only J. Cole’s will be streaming online.

On the livestream schedule across its four days will be Roddy Ricch, Herbie Hancock, Machine Gun Kelly, the War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Japanese Breakfast, Sons Of Kemet, Tinashe, Chvrches, Slowthai, Tierra Whack, Disclosure, Nothing, the Weather Station, Indigo De Souza, and more. Only Hulu subscribers will be able to watch, and if you’re one of those you can do so here. Full schedule is below, all times in ET.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Channel 1

4PM – Kenny Mason

4:50PM – Calder Allen

5:40PM – Nothing

6:10PM – The Dip

7PM – Jessie Murph

7:50PM – The Weather Station

8:30PM – Blu DeTiger

9:25PM – Adam Melchor

10:20PM – Indigo De Souza

11:10PM – The Brook And The Bluff

12:00AM – Sons Of Kemet

12:45AM – Gryffin

1:50AM – Goth Babe

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Channel 1

5PM – Maggie Rose

5:35PM – Tai Verdes

6:10PM – Noga Erez

6:50PM – Tove Lo

9:25PM – The War On Drugs

10:45PM – Bleachers

12:05AM – J. Cole

1:50AM – Illenium

Channel 2

3:30PM – Southern Avenue

4:15PM – Claud

5PM – Briston Maroney

5:40PM – Dayglow

6:30PM – The Regrettes

8:20PM – Japanese Breakfast

9:30PM – Arlo Parks

10:30PM – Still Woozy

11:20PM – Lord Huron

12:40AM – Disclosure

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Channel 1

4:05PM – Teddy Swms

5:10PM – Ashe

6:15PM – All Time Low

7:05PM – Lany

7:55PM – 21 Savage

8:45PM – Chvrches

9:35PM – Tobe Nwigwe

10:25PM – Judah And The Lion

11:15PM – $uicideboy$

12:25AM – Porter Robinson

1:30AM – Flume

Channel 2

4:30PM – Cory Henry

5:35PM – Patrick Droney

8:35PM Femi Kuti & Positive Force

9:45PM – Slowthai

10:50PM – Billy Strings

12:10AM – Said The Sky

1:10AM – Marc Rebillet

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Channel 1

2:15PM – Wild River

5:30PM – Tash Sultana

6:40PM – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8:30PM – Machine Gun Kelly

9:30PM – Roddy Ricch

10:35PM – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard