Livestream Bonnaroo All Weekend On Hulu
Bonnaroo has partnered with Hulu for the livestream of this year’s festival. Things get started down on the farm today, which means that the livestream has officially started. This year’s festival is headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, though of those only J. Cole’s will be streaming online.
On the livestream schedule across its four days will be Roddy Ricch, Herbie Hancock, Machine Gun Kelly, the War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Japanese Breakfast, Sons Of Kemet, Tinashe, Chvrches, Slowthai, Tierra Whack, Disclosure, Nothing, the Weather Station, Indigo De Souza, and more. Only Hulu subscribers will be able to watch, and if you’re one of those you can do so here. Full schedule is below, all times in ET.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Channel 1
4PM – Kenny Mason
4:50PM – Calder Allen
5:40PM – Nothing
6:10PM – The Dip
7PM – Jessie Murph
7:50PM – The Weather Station
8:30PM – Blu DeTiger
9:25PM – Adam Melchor
10:20PM – Indigo De Souza
11:10PM – The Brook And The Bluff
12:00AM – Sons Of Kemet
12:45AM – Gryffin
1:50AM – Goth Babe
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Channel 1
5PM – Maggie Rose
5:35PM – Tai Verdes
6:10PM – Noga Erez
6:50PM – Tove Lo
9:25PM – The War On Drugs
10:45PM – Bleachers
12:05AM – J. Cole
1:50AM – Illenium
Channel 2
3:30PM – Southern Avenue
4:15PM – Claud
5PM – Briston Maroney
5:40PM – Dayglow
6:30PM – The Regrettes
8:20PM – Japanese Breakfast
9:30PM – Arlo Parks
10:30PM – Still Woozy
11:20PM – Lord Huron
12:40AM – Disclosure
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Channel 1
4:05PM – Teddy Swms
5:10PM – Ashe
6:15PM – All Time Low
7:05PM – Lany
7:55PM – 21 Savage
8:45PM – Chvrches
9:35PM – Tobe Nwigwe
10:25PM – Judah And The Lion
11:15PM – $uicideboy$
12:25AM – Porter Robinson
1:30AM – Flume
Channel 2
4:30PM – Cory Henry
5:35PM – Patrick Droney
8:35PM Femi Kuti & Positive Force
9:45PM – Slowthai
10:50PM – Billy Strings
12:10AM – Said The Sky
1:10AM – Marc Rebillet
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Channel 1
2:15PM – Wild River
5:30PM – Tash Sultana
6:40PM – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
8:30PM – Machine Gun Kelly
9:30PM – Roddy Ricch
10:35PM – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Channel 2
1:45PM – Flipturn
2:35PM – Sierra Ferrell
3:35PM – Protoje
5:45PM – All Them Witches
6:50PM – Tierra Whack
7:50PM – Lettuce
8:55PM – Tinashe
10PM – Wallows
11:05PM – Herbie Hancock