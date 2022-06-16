Sound Of Ceres – “The Fawn” (Feat. Marina Abramović)

Tomorrow, the cosmic New York group Sound Of Ceres are releasing a new album, Emerald Sea, which features narration throughout by performance artist Marina Abramović. Its lead single, “Arm Of Golden Flame,” featured contributions from Abramović, and now its last single does as well. “The Fawn” is a creeping, sparkling fantasia about the passage of time. “Venus Physica, Universe incarnate, completes their transformation into Venus Verticordia, changer of hearts,” Sound Of Ceres’ Ryan Hover said in a statement. “This is the final struggle of the human mind, a defiant creation of meaning within the cloud-tides of entropy, a last fever rage against the slow but unstoppable hand of time.” Check it out below.

Emerald Sea is out 6/17 via Joyful Noise Recordings.