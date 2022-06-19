Jack Antonoff spearheaded this year’s Bonnaroo Superjam, and he chose to dedicate the set to hit songs from his birth year of 1984. On hand to celebrate were Japanese Breakfast, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, Spoon’s Britt Daniel, and more. Michelle Zauner covered Nena’s “99 Luftballons” on her own and Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s Bee Gees-penned track “Islands In The Stream” with Antonoff. Jepsen broke out her cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” and debuted one of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Mayberry showed up toward the beginning of the set to do two Madonna tracks: “Like A Virgin” and “Material Girl.” Britt Daniel sang Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m Goin’ Down” and Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon.”

Other participants included Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda, who covered Talk Talk and a-ha; Nicole Atkins, who did the Smiths’ “What Difference Does It Make?”; Joy Oladokun, who covered Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds”; Claud, who opened the set with Van Halen’s “Jump”; and Blu DeTiger, who sang Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” Antonoff also did Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round” on his own.

Videos of most of those performances haven’t made their way online yet, but you can check out the ones that have below — and you can take a look at the setlist.

What a dream 2022 is turning out to be— @carlyraejepsen 💙💛💚dropping in on @jackantonoff’s @Bonnaroo Superjam 🌈 — after seeing her glorious set in May at @TecateEmblema! 🥰 #TooMuch pic.twitter.com/opBnbhZ5Q2 — Michael 🌻 (@mikeldennis) June 19, 2022

Bonnaroo Superjam set list with @jackantonoff and others. pic.twitter.com/ZmSvkJX7bD — Brian Mansfield (@brian_mansfield) June 19, 2022

Rick sat in on @jackantonoff’s 1984 Superjam @bonnaroo yesterday. It appears he sang lead on A-Ha’s “Take on Me” as well. (📸: @Donthebully’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UFnh0tE1vU — Honk Nation (@honknationradio) June 19, 2022

SETLIST:

Claud – “Jump” (Van Halen Cover)

Lauren Mayberry – “Like A Virgin” (Madonna Cover)

Lauren Mayberry – “Material Girl” (Madonna Cover)

Rick Mitarotonda – “It’s My Life” (Talk Talk Cover)

Rick Mitarotonda – “Take On Me” (a-ha Cover)

Joy Oladokun – “Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” (Phil Collins Cover)

Britt Daniel – “I”m Goin’ Down” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

Britt Daniel – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

Nicole Atkins – “What Difference Does It Make?” (The Smiths Cover)

Blu DeTiger – “When Doves Cry” (Prince Cover)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Time After Time” (Cyndi Lauper Cover)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “What’s Love Got To Do With It” (Tina Turner Cover)

Jack Antonoff – “You Spin Me Round” (Dead Or Alive Cover)

Japanese Breakfast – “99 Luftballons” (Nena Cover)

Japanese Breakfast & Jack Antonoff – “Islands In The Stream” (Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton/Bee Gees Cover)