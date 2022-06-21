Alvvays Announce Tour, Tease New Music

The dreamy Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays have taken their sweet time following up 2017’s great Antisocialites, but it seems like they’re finally ready to return. Today the fiercely beloved band announced a fall tour of the United States (with openers Slow Pulp — great double bill!) and posted what appears to be a teaser for new music. Captioned “morphing out,” the video features kaleidoscopic imagery and some trippy keyboard sounds. Check that out below, where you’ll also find those tour dates, and keep your eyes peeled for further Alvvays updates.

TOUR DATES:

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ Here And There Festival – The Salt Shed

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs $

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 – New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp