Living Hour – “No Body” (Feat. Jay Som)

Adam Kelly

New Music June 22, 2022 2:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Last month the dreamy Winnipeg band Living Hour announced their new album Someday Is Today and shared its lead single “Feelings Meeting,” featuring one of the album’s producers, Melina Duterte aka Jay Som. This week they’re back with another Duterte collab called “No Body.” Singer Sam Sarty, who also filmed the song’s video along with Talula Schlegel, offers this explainer:

This song is about dissociating at a restaurant and feeling completely isolated and alone in the experience. Close friends all around but you can’t reach out, you can’t say anything, hands numb, mind far away and foggy. Trying to ground myself with observations and saying my middle name; focus on something small like the rainbow floating through the glass. The background voices are calming, more positive thoughts pushing the mind into a softer world.

A diner is a diner, your friends love you, the sky is still out there.

Watch below.

Someday Is Today is out 9/2 on Kanine.

