Hear Avril Lavigne’s Alt-Rock Cover Of Adele’s “Hello”

New Music June 24, 2022 10:39 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Avril Lavigne is no stranger to emotionally bare material in her own music, but now she’s taken on a particularly volcanic song — Adele’s immortally intense “Hello.” Lavigne made her own rendition for the Spotify Singles series, alongside a stripped-down version of the title track from her recent album Love Sux.

While you might expect Lavigne to have turned “Hello” into a raging rock song, she plays it pretty straight: keeping the arrangement and aesthetic of the song pretty close to the original, basically tweaking the timbre of it all into more of a movie trailer alt-rock style. “I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” she said in a statement.

Check them both out below.

