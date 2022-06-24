Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Well, New York’s NFT conference and Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ApeFest are both still going on. Last night, ApeFest upgraded from Snoop Dogg impersonator Doop Snogg to Snoop himself. During his performance, Snoop took the opportunity to premiere a new song and video with Eminem, and brought him out onstage as well.

Snoop and Eminem’s new collab is called “From The D 2 The LBC.” It comes with a video that begins with Eminem getting a contact high from Snoop’s weed, and then goes on to feature the two of them transforming into Bored Ape images along the way. So, there’s that. You can watch that and clips from their appearance at ApeFest below.

https://twitter.com/0xEthanDG/status/1540138630257299456