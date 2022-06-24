The UK’s gigantic Glastonbury Festival got underway today, and it’s already had its first random-ass onstage team-up. British indie-poppers Blossoms, who last appeared on this site by getting together with Rick Astley for a set of Smiths covers in Manchester, played Glastonbury today, and they took the opportunity to pay tribute to national heroes the Spice Girls, with one actual Spice Girl helping them out.

Mel C, the former Spice girl sometimes known as Sporty, joined Blossoms for a version of “Spice Up Your Life,” the Spice Girls’ vaguely Latin 1997 smash. Mel C was at Glastonbury for her own solo set, and NME reports that she mashed up Spice Girls songs with songs by bands like Pulp and Nirvana. Talking to NME before their set, the members of Blossoms said that they’d actually done that cover with Mel C once already, about six years ago. Watch some brief videos of the collaboration, as well as the original “Spice Up Your Life” clip, below.

Blossoms just brought Mel C on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLa1Ci20dX — Tom Copley (@tomcopley) June 24, 2022

Blossoms have just been joined by a very special guest to play Spice Up Your Life. This is Mel C’s #Glastonbury and we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/m1xsLGPfEy — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 24, 2022

Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Mel C here.