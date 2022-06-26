Tracii Guns Played An Entire L.A. Guns Show From Backstage Bathroom

Tracii Guns, the co-founder of the ’80s glam-metal group L.A. Guns, performed an entire show from a backstage bathroom in Plano, TX last week. As Blabbermouth points out, the venue rigged the bathroom so that he could hear and perform with his bandmates that were out on stage.

“A lot of people know I have a panic disorder,” Guns said in a social media post explaining the decision. “While I have it 95 percent under control, Heat is the remaining trigger and I simply cannot play in the heat. BUT!!! We have found a solution for todays show I will be playing in a comfy bathroom directly behind the stage where there is air conditioning. I will do an Instagram live stream during the set if y’all really need to watch me play. I apologize for my crazy brain.”

“Tracii wasn’t gonna play the show at all,” Guns bassist Johnny Martin said in his own social media post. “Tracii wasn’t gonna play the show at all. Because his anxiety is still pretty prevalent. He said to me that he wasn’t going to do the show, because the heat was just too unbearable to his condition. And that we’ll just have Ace [Von Johnson, L.A. GUNS’ other guitarist] cover his parts. So, basically, us play as a four piece. I proposed that we find an air conditioned spot near the stage. And … VOILA! … Here we are. Much better than him opting out, all together. I’M A F**KING GENIUS!”

Here’s how it turned out: