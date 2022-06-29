In the past few months, Brittney Parks, the singular artist who records under the name Sudan Archives, has released two singles, “Home Maker” and “Selfish Soul.” We loved both of them. Today, Sudan Archives has confirmed that she’s got a new album in the works; it’s called Natural Brown Prom Queen. She’s also come out with another new single.

Sudan Archives’ latest track is called “NBPQ (Topless).” In a press release, Parks describes the song as “a song of redemption and freedom” and says that it’s “about my insecurities that I have being a brown skin Black female in the world and how to navigate through that while facing American beauty standards.”

On the track, Parks sing-raps over a fast, propulsive dance-rap beat about growing up and learning to embrace the things that make her anything other than average. It’s a rich, joyous track with a whole lot of force and inventiveness, and Sudan Archives co-wrote and co-produced it with Simon On The Moon, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Ben Dickey. Check it out below.