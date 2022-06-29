Danny Brown Says Die Antwoord’s Ninja Sexually Assaulted Him

Danny Brown says that Ninja, one-half of the South African hip-hop group Die Antwoord, sexually assaulted him in Paris. In a recent interview with the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Brown said that Ninja approached him at an afterparty for one of his shows and sat on his lap attempting to kiss him.

“The n***a was sitting on my lap trying to make out with me, and it freaked me out,” Brown said. “I played this show and then my DJ had an afterparty. [Ninja] tried to put it on you with Yolandi [the other half of Die Antwoord] like, ‘You know what I’m saying? My bitch ready to…'”

“I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive!” Brown continued. “He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and shit and doing weird shit. I’m like, ‘Man, you tripping!’ Then everybody looking at me like, ‘Somebody fuck!'”

Brown went on to say that Ninja asked what hotel he was staying at and when he didn’t want to say, Ninja responded “‘Don’t worry, I’ll find you.'” “That’s what started making me pound drinks because I’m like, ‘I might have to stab this n***a tonight,” Brown continued. “Because if this n***a knock on my hotel room door, bro, it’s gonna be a big deal.”

After he was shown a picture of the Die Antwoord member, Brown confirmed that it was him. “Yeah, Ninja. Ninja tried to fuck me,” he said. “I was scared. They’ve been getting canceled a lot lately, been doing a lot of weird shit. But he always throw Yolandi on you. I think that’s how he’s been fucking n***as. Fuck them, though! Fuck them. I could’ve canceled cuz #metoo. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. He know I ain’t lying!”

Ninja, real name Watkin Tudor Jones, has been accused of sexual assault before. In 2019, Australian musicial Zhenai Sparkes came forward with accusations that Ninja assaulted her in 2013. Also in 2019, American singer Dionna Dal Monte accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2014. Last year, the duo was dropped from some festivals after they were filmed shouting homophobic slurs.