Proudly nasty Miami rap duo City Girls have been in the news a whole lot lately, but it’s been less for their music and more for City Girl Yung Miami’s relationship with Diddy. Hopefully, that’s all about to change. Today, City Girls follow their 2021 tracks “Twerkulator” and “Scared” with “Good Love,” a new single that’s definitely a bid for summer-jam status. To that end, City Girls have recruited the ageless R&B king Usher.

On “Good Love,” City Girls and Usher team up to ride a joyous electro beat. City Girls are brash, and Usher is smooth; the combination almost makes too much sense. Director Daps shot the song’s video at the famous Atlanta roller rink Cascades, and it gives Usher, Yung Miami, and JT a chance to show off their moves. Check it out below.